Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $42,108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

