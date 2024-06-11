Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Materion by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Materion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Materion by 13.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of Materion stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

