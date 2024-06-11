Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in News by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in News by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in News by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

