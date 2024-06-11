Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $2,384,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Bruker by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bruker by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bruker by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.