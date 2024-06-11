Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

