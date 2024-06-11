Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.34% of Unifi worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 115.8% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 186,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100,054 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Unifi by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Unifi by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 793,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 89,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unifi by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,363,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFI opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

