Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.67%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

