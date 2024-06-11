Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

