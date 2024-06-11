Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $111,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $180.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $226.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

