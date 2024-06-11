Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,555 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,447 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,873 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,870,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,429,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.57. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. ADT’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

