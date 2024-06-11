Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,777 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor N.V. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $150,975,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $45,772,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,457,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 15.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,161,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLVT

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.