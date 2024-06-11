Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $12,361,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 341,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

