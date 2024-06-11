Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 119,582 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,582 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after buying an additional 515,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Twilio Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

