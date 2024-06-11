Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 23,456 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.26% of Telos worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Telos by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,697,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 816,567 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Telos by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 1,537,848 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 35.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 490,269 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Telos by 69.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 252,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 42.9% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Price Performance

Shares of Telos stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

Insider Transactions at Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,232.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 394,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 394,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

