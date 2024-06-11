Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Arko stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $708.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARKO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

