Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,512 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,670 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 338,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -156.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

