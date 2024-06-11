Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,945 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.

Pinterest stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.77, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

