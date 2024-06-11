Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,520 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 92.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 350.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 137,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cabot

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.