Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 897 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

