Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,056,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 506,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 2.4 %

BNTX opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

