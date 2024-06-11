Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,401,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

