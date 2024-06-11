Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Neurogene Trading Down 1.4 %

NGNE opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Neurogene will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

