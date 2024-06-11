Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,284 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Newell Brands worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,781,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after buying an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after buying an additional 2,209,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 679,318 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

