NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. NextEra Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-$3.70 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

