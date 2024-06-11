Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

