Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 98,221 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

NYSE WELL opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.86 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

