Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $37,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,843,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,344,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after buying an additional 832,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

