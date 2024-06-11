Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 28,231 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.44% of PetIQ worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PetIQ stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.96 million, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.76. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

