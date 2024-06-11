Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 275,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Equitable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.64.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock worth $8,980,534. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

