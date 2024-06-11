Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of AllianceBernstein worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,508,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 242,765 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2,811.0% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
