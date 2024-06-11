Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PEB opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

