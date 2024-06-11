Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $9.03 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of JBT opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

