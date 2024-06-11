Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $5.30 Million in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 626,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2,256.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,476,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 3,329,354 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,522,000 after buying an additional 355,186 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,860,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UMC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

