Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $5.64 Million in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 353,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Black Stone Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.90. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

