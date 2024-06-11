Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $5.85 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VICI Properties by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

