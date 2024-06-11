Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $7.35 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VMC opened at $247.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

