Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $9.14 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of OneMain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 111.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in OneMain by 32.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

