Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $13.43 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Equinix by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $762.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $758.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $804.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.