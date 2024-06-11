Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AX stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

