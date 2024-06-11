Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 215,520 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,520 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vipshop worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,042,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 319,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

