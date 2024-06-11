Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,891 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,240 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Perficient worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $32,578,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 328.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,427 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $5,554,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

