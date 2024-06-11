Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,640,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

CBOE stock opened at $171.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

