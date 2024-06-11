Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.70. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.