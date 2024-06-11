Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 15,858 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20,825.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.67. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,797 shares of company stock worth $55,071,263. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.