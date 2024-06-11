Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 4,980 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,946,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.38% of CorMedix worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CRMD stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 13,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,718.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

