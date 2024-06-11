Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 544,563 Shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,563 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTL. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% in the third quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Kim LLC raised its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTL opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

