Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 80,300 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 445,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

