Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $11.07 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 70,327 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KBR by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KBR opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.