Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bruker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bruker by 41.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

