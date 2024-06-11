Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Bloom Energy worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 184.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 750,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 187,501 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

BE opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

